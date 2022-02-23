Goldman's David Solomon says 'our strategy is working' even as stock lags peers

David Solomon, chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs & Co., speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Goldman Sachs' shift toward the steadier segments of the banking industry is working, even if that success is not yet reflected in the bank's stock price, CEO David Solomon told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday.

"I think people are concerned that the capital markets environment is going to be less robust going forward in 2022-2023. But ... we are extremely confident that we can deliver, over the next three years, mid-teens returns for our shareholders," Solomon said in an interview aired on "Squawk on the Street."

"We're executing our strategy. And our strategy is working," he added.

Shares of Goldman Sachs have fallen 10% to start the year, a bigger decline than rivals Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase. The stock also trades at a cheaper earnings multiple than some of its peers.

"What we're really focused on for our shareholders is the consistency of returns over time, the durability of growth over time, and compounding our growth value," Solomon said.