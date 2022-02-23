CNBC Pro

Morgan Stanley says stick to the fundamentals as the market worries over Ukraine and the Fed

Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProThese health-care stocks could be a good place to hide out from inflation, rising rates
Patti Domm2 hours ago
CNBC ProStocks look set to test January lows this week, chart analysts say
Patti Domm
CNBC ProFund manager: I'm excited about these 5 UK stocks
Vicky McKeever
Read More