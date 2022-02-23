Putin says Russia ‘always open’ to diplomacy as West hits Moscow with sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the nation on Wednesday that Moscow is "always open" to diplomacy, but added that "Russia's interests and the security of its citizens are unconditional."

His speech came as countries all over the world continued to impose sanctions on Russia. Moscow on Monday ordered troops into eastern Ukraine after Putin said is country would officially recognize the independence of two self-declared republics in the region.

Australia announced new sanctions on Russian banks and individuals on Wednesday, while Japan said it would sanction the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ban the issuance and trading of new Russian sovereign bonds.

It followed moves from the U.K., the U.S. and the EU to sanction Russian oligarchs, banks, sovereign debt and energy.