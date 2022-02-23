CNBC Pro

UBS downgrades Quest Diagnostics, sees company at risk of missing earnings targets

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProMorgan Stanley says flu vaccine data is likely to boost Moderna's stock
Jesse Pound38 min ago
CNBC ProPiper Sandler upgrades Marathon Oil to overweight and projects another 25% gain ahead
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Walmart, Ford, Meta Platforms, Coinbase & more
Michael Bloom
Read More