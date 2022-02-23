CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: We're looking past Bausch's mixed quarter to the greater value a breakup brings

Zev Fima@zevfima
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: We're using Wednesday's market reversal to buy more of two stocks on the dip
Jeff Marks2 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: What Cramer is watching Wednesday — Russia sanctions, Goldman's consumer press, Caesars waves flag
Jim Cramer4 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: Why this Wall Street pro put a buy on AMD for the first time in a decade
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More