Skip Navigation
watch
live
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Climate
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
CNBC Disruptor 50
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
Equity and Opportunity
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
Cramer
Investing Club
Charitable Trust
Mad Money
PRO
Pro News
Pro Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Make It
USA
INTL
watch
live
Search quotes, news & videos
SIGN IN
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
Cramer
PRO
Menu
Art Cashin on the biggest risks from here as markets drop after Russia's attack on Ukraine
Published Thu, Feb 24 2022
12:14 PM EST
Kevin Stankiewicz
@kevin_stank
WATCH LIVE
NEXT PRO TALK
6 Days Remaining
Wed, March 2 2022 - 2:00pm
Add to Calendar
CNBC Pro Talks: Palisade Capital CIO Dan Veru gives value investing ideas for rising rates
More In CNBC TV Picks
Jeremy Siegel: Fed inflation fight way more important to U.S. economy, markets than Russia-Ukraine
Jesse Pound
Art Cashin says the Fed rarely gets tightening right, market 'jumpy' for good reason
Krystal Hur
RBC's Helima Croft says oil could jump well past $100 per barrel if Russia takes Kyiv
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More