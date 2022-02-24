Asia markets decline as Ukraine crisis intensifies; Bank of Korea to meet

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific shares fell on Thursday as investors continue to watch the escalating situation between Russia and Ukraine.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 2.19%.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 0.72%, while the Topix slid 0.46%.

In South Korea, the Kospi was down 1.34%. The Bank of Korea is set to meet on Thursday.

On the earnings front, Alibaba will be reporting its third-quarter earnings late in Asia.

Concerns over the escalating tensions in Russia and Ukraine remain in focus. Ukraine on Wednesday announced that it intends to impose a state of emergency for 30 days with the possibility of an extension. The measure must first be approved by parliament.

The country also warned its citizens to leave Russia and avoid traveling there.