Bitcoin donations to the Ukrainian military are soaring as Russia invades

Bitcoin donations to the Ukrainian army are soaring after Moscow launched a large-scale offensive early Thursday, attacking several Ukrainian cities, including the capital city of Kyiv.

New data from blockchain analytics firm Elliptic shows that over a 12-hour window on Thursday, nearly $400,000 in bitcoin was donated to Come Back Alive, a Ukrainian nongovernmental organization providing support to the armed forces.

The fresh round of crypto donations capitalizes on a trend seen in recent weeks, in which donations totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars have flooded into Ukrainian NGOs and volunteer groups working to stave off a Russian offensive, according to Elliptic, which sells blockchain analytics tools to banks and some of the world's largest cryptocurrency platforms, including Binance and Circle.

Activists have deployed the crypto for a variety of purposes, including equipping the Ukrainian army with military equipment, medical supplies, and drones, as well as funding the development of a facial recognition app that identifies if someone is a Russian mercenary or spy.

"Cryptocurrency is increasingly being used to crowdfund war, with the tacit approval of governments," said Tom Robinson, Elliptic's chief scientist.