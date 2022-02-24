China refuses to call Russian attack on Ukraine an ‘invasion,’ deflects blame to U.S.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen in his office in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence during a bilateral meeting with China's President Xi Jinping via a video call in Dec. 2021.

BEIJING — China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson refused to categorize Russia's attack as an "invasion" during a press conference Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an attack on Ukraine earlier in the day, and explosions in Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine followed. Ukraine's military claimed to be engaged in fighting within its borders, and Ukraine President Volodimyr Zelenskyy described the violence as an invasion to destroy the country.

Within hours, leaders from the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom and beyond condemned the Russian attack.

China's Assistant Foreign Minister Hua Chunying was asked by reporters several times whether she would call Russia's attacks an invasion but she repeatedly avoided giving a yes or no answer.

In response to one reporter, Hua appeared to express frustration at the question and said, "The U.S. has been fueling the flame, fanning up the flame, how do they want to put out the fire?"

That's according to an official translation of her Mandarin-language remarks.

Hua said Russia was an "independent major country" that could take its own actions. She referred repeatedly to Russia's government statements on Ukraine, such as a claim from Moscow's defense ministry that Russian armed forces do not strike Ukrainian cities.

"China is closely following the development of the situation. What you are seeing today is not what we have wished to see," Hua said. "We hope all parties can go back to dialogue and negotiation."