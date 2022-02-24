Moderna expects at least $19 billion in Covid vaccine sales in 2022, reports big fourth-quarter earnings beat

The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is prepared for administration ahead of a free distribution of over the counter rapid Covid-19 test kits to people receiving their vaccines or boosters at Union Station in Los Angeles, California on January 7, 2022.

Moderna on Thursday said it expects to sell at least $19 billion of its Covid-19 vaccine this year, after reporting fourth-quarter earnings that blew out analysts' earnings and revenue estimates.

Here's how the company performed compared to what Wall Street expected, based on analysts' average estimates compiled by Refinitiv:

Adjusted EPS: $11.29 vs $9.90 expected

Moderna reported $4.9 billion in net income for the fourth quarter. The company sold $17.7 billion of its Covid vaccine in 2021, delivering 807 million vaccine doses worldwide. Moderna's revenue totaled $18.5 billion for 2021.

CEO Stephane Bancel told CNBC on Thursday that the world may be moving out of the pandemic phase as the omicron wave subsides in the U.S. and around the world, though he said people will need booster shots in the fall, particularly individuals over 50 and those with underlying conditions will need booster shots in the fall.

"We believe there's a high probability that we're moving into an endemic setting," Bancel told CNBC's Meg Tirrell. "We should still be cautious because as we've seen with delta, which came after alpha and was more virulent, [it] is always possible to get the more virulent variant of course."

Moderna's Covid vaccine is the company's only commercially available treatment. The two-dose vaccine, Spikevax, was fully approved for adults ages 18 and older in the last month by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Moderna is conducting a clinical trial for a booster shot that specifically targets the omicron Covid variant. However, it's unclear whether there will be strong demand for an omicron booster, as new infections from the variant drop sharply in the U.S. and other parts of the world.