Gold prices are popping as Russia invades Ukraine. Why you may want to resist the rush

The specter of war in Ukraine is spooking investors, and some are turning to gold. They may be wise to temper their urge for an all-out gold rush.

The precious metal is often perceived as a safe haven in times of turmoil.

Gold prices surged to multiyear highs in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, for example, as cases spread internationally and the stock market cratered. Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday morning also led gold prices to spike.

The SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) was up 0.68% to $179.50 as of noon ET Thursday — the highest level since November 2020. It's up 6.6% since the start of the year.

Gold futures also jumped about 0.7%, to about $1,924 an ounce, as of the same time Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, escalating tensions between Russian and Ukraine have pushed major U.S. stock indices like the S&P 500 to fall at least 10% from their recent highs — a dynamic known as a market "correction." The tech-heavy Nasdaq opened Thursday in a "bear market," meaning the index was down over 20% from recent high.

The S&P 500 was down about 0.8% as of noon ET Thursday. It's down 13% in 2022.

"The global market impact we are experiencing is mostly driven by fear. If the Russian stock market were to go to 0.000, it would not justify the overall global loss of wealth over the last few days," according to a client note written Thursday by Michael McClary, chief investment officer at Valmark Financial Group in Akron, Ohio.

Geopolitical conflict will have a negative short-term effect on stocks, but the long-term forecasts "largely remain favorable for investors," he wrote.