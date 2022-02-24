CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: We're buying more shares of this bank, which gets all its revenue inside the U.S.

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubWhat we're watching Thursday afternoon — including a key level in a Club stock
Jeff Marks41 min ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: We're buying in health care again, a sector insulated from geopolitical upheaval
Jeff Marks3 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: 3 buys and 1 sell — we're putting more cash in than we're taking out
Jeff Marks
Read More