Moody's downgrades Chinese property developer Shimao as debt troubles drag on

Signage at the Intercontinental Shanghai Wonderland Hotel, developed by Shimao Group Holdings, in Shanghai, China, on Feb. 9, 2022.

BEIJING — Moody's downgraded Chinese property developer Shimao Group Holdings on Wednesday based on expectations that the company will find it harder to repay investors on time.

The move reflects ongoing troubles in China's massive real estate sector, despite a trickle of local government announcements in the last few weeks aimed at encouraging more homebuying.

Moody's cut its rating on Shimao by two notches, to Caa1 from B2 — both in the "non-investment grade" category. The ratings agency's outlook on the developer is now negative, concluding a ratings review that began on Jan. 10.

Shimao was once considered one of China's healthiest property developers as it had met all of Beijing's requirements on debt, unlike the highly indebted Evergrande. Global investor worries last year were focused on whether Evergrande was able to repay its debt and a potential spillover to China's economy if it failed to do so.

But like other real estate developers, Shimao has since revealed its own debt problems.

The company reportedly defaulted in early January, and its prospects for future income have fallen. Contracted sales for 2021 dropped by 10.4% from the prior year to 269.11 billion yuan ($42 billion).