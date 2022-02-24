Oil prices jump as Russia launches attack on Ukraine

Oil well pump jacks operated by Chevron Corp. in San Ardo, California, U.S., on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Oil prices leaped by 3% on Thursday after Russia announced it would launch a military action in Ukraine and reports surfaced of explosions in Kyiv.

International benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 3.03% to trade at $99.77 per barrel. U.S. crude futures shot up by 3.52% to trade at $95.38 per barrel.

Natural gas jumped 2.33%.

Explosions were heard in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, NBC News reported.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.