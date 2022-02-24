Tech firms must offer identity verification tools to tackle anonymous trolls under new UK plans

The logos of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram on the screen of an iPhone.

LONDON — Tech platforms like Facebook, Google and Twitter will be required to introduce identity verification tools to help users block anonymous trolls online, under new plans announced Friday by the U.K. government.

The proposals mean online platforms would need to give users a way to verify their identity, and allow them to block any unverified accounts from messaging or replying to them.

The onus would be on tech firms to decide how to carry out identity checks, the government said, adding this could include:

The option to verify a user's profile picture using facial recognition software.

Two-factor authentication tech that sends someone a text asking them to verify their identity.

The requirement for a government-issued ID such as a passport when creating or updating a social account.

The U.K. media watchdog Ofcom has been tasked by the government with setting out guidance on how companies can fulfill the user verification requirement.

Another measure would force tech companies to develop tools that let users filter out any material that's deemed "legal but harmful." This could include new settings that prevent users from receiving recommendations about certain topics or place "sensitivity screens" over such material, the government said.

The new measures are being added to Britain's incoming Online Safety Bill, which would enforce a duty of care on digital platforms to protect users from harmful content.

Failure to comply could result in fines of up to 10% of a company's global annual revenues. Regulators would also have the power to block non-compliant services from being accessed in the U.K. The bill is yet to be finalized, and must be approved by Parliament before becoming law.