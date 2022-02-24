What to watch today: Wall Street set to sink after Russia's invasion of Ukraine

BY THE NUMBERS

Russia's wide-ranging attack Thursday on Ukraine included airstrikes in cities and bases, and ground movements. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border and accused Moscow of unleashing a "full-scale war." Russian President Vladimir Putin said overnight that the goal of the "special military operation" in Ukraine is "demilitarization." (AP)



U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to address the nation Thursday afternoon. Ahead of the attack, the United States and other Western nations levied sanctions against Russia. A second wave of economically punitive measures is widely expected. NATO will "further increase our presence in the eastern part of the alliance" in the coming days and weeks, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday. (AP) Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) fell 7% in premarket trading after reporting a quarterly loss that was wider than anticipated, and revenue that missed estimates as well. It's among travel stocks under pressure this morning, stemming in large part from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Booking Holdings (BKNG) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $15.83 per share, well above the $13.64 consensus estimate, with the travel services company's revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. The company said there will be periods this year when Covid negatively impacts travel. Shares fell 7.6% in the premarket amid weakness in travel stocks. Moderna (MRNA) said Thursday it anticipates selling at least $19 billion of its Covid vaccine this year, after reporting quarterly results that blew out analyst earnings and revenue estimates. The company's shares fell about 5% in the broader premarket sell-off. EBay (EBAY) – EBay came in 6 cents above estimates with quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, while the e-commerce company's revenue was in line with forecasts. However, the stock is under pressure after eBay forecast weaker-than-expected current quarter results. EBay lost 8.4% in premarket action.

