Why Europe is so dependent on Russia for natural gas

A map shows the course of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany on the exterior of an informational booth close to the receiving station for Nord Stream 2 on February 02, 2022 near Lubmin, Germany. Sean Gallup | Getty Images

Europeans have been suffering under painfully high energy prices in the lead-up to Russia launching an attack on Ukraine on Thursday morning. Energy prices surged Thursday morning after Russia invaded Ukraine, with international benchmark Brent crude oil surpassing $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014. Natural gas prices were up as much as 6.5% after the invasion and were up almost 2% as of Thursday midday. And on Tuesday, Germany halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, which was intended to increase the flow of Russian gas directly to Germany. The European Union is especially dependent on Russian energy, which is becoming increasingly unsustainable. On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported the European Union is making plans for energy independence from Russia, citing sources who spoke on condition of anonymity. The plan is expected to be announced by the European Commission next week. So how did the region become so dependent on Putin's Russia for its energy supplies?

North Sea natural gas depleted

The push for renewables