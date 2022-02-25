Asia markets to open mixed after U.S. investors appear to shrug off Russia-Ukraine concerns

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific shares are set to open mixed Friday as investors assess the Russia-Ukraine conflict following a massive comeback on Wall Street overnight.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures in Osaka were up 1.27% at 26,260, while the index's futures in Chicago were down 0.51% at 26,135. It closed at 25,970.82 on Thursday.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia advanced 0.56% in early trade.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 1.79% at $94.47 per barrel in Asia trade on Friday.

Oil pared gains on Thursday after rising more than 8% on the news of Russia's attack.

WTI settled 0.77% higher at $92.81 per barrel, while Brent crude futures gained 2.3% to settle at $99.08 per barrel.

Spot gold, traditionally a safe haven in times of uncertainty, last traded at $1,910.76.