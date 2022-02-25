Ukraine President Zelenskyy says Russian advance 'has been stopped in most directions'

Ukraine's military has stopped Russian invasion troops "in most directions" despite renewed missile strikes that began at 4 a.m. local time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

"The enemy has been stopped in most directions. The fights continue," Zelenskyy said in a speech that was translated by NBC News. "Russia expects us to get tired, but we're not tired."

The situation on the ground in Ukraine is extremely fluid, and accounts of the military situation are difficult or impossible to confirm.

Russia is believed to have 190,000 troops in the vicinity of Ukraine, but it's not known how many of them have invaded Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine's army has about 145,000-150,000 troops, according to a January report from the U.S. Congressional Research Service.

Many of Ukraine's rank-and-file infantry have gained combat experience against pro-Russian separatists in the eastern part of the country, where low-level fighting has been ongoing since 2014.

Separately, the country is believed to have mobilized thousands of reservists in recent weeks.