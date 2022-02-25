Ukraine President Zelenskyy says Russian advance 'has been stopped in most directions'
- "The enemy has been stopped in most directions. The fights continue," Zelenskyy said in a speech that was translated by NBC News.
- Ukraine's army has about 145,000-150,000 troops, according to a January report from the U.S. Congressional Research Service.
- The situation on the ground in Ukraine is fluid, and accounts of the military situation are difficult or impossible to confirm.
Ukraine's military has stopped Russian invasion troops "in most directions" despite renewed missile strikes that began at 4 a.m. local time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.
"The enemy has been stopped in most directions. The fights continue," Zelenskyy said in a speech that was translated by NBC News. "Russia expects us to get tired, but we're not tired."
The situation on the ground in Ukraine is extremely fluid, and accounts of the military situation are difficult or impossible to confirm.
Russia is believed to have 190,000 troops in the vicinity of Ukraine, but it's not known how many of them have invaded Ukrainian territory.
Ukraine's army has about 145,000-150,000 troops, according to a January report from the U.S. Congressional Research Service.
Many of Ukraine's rank-and-file infantry have gained combat experience against pro-Russian separatists in the eastern part of the country, where low-level fighting has been ongoing since 2014.
Separately, the country is believed to have mobilized thousands of reservists in recent weeks.
Air defenses
Zelenskyy also said Ukraine's air defenses are "working and protecting our skies," adding that Russian aircraft had been seen in Kyiv Friday morning.
"There were several explosions this morning," he said. "This is the same situation as happened to Ukraine in 1941. This morning we protect our state on our own, as the world's countries look to us."
Ukraine was the scene of vicious fighting against troops from Nazi Germany in the 1940s.
—CNBC's Victor Loh contributed to this report
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.