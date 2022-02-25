CNBC Pro

Wells Fargo upgrades Dollar General to overweight on view that inflation concerns are priced in

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro News and Analysis

CNBC ProDaiwa upgrades Tesla, says rising oil prices could accelerate EV demand
Jesse Pound37 min ago
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs names the most exposed global stocks in the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Zavier Ong4 hours ago
CNBC ProHow to trade Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to one asset manager
Vicky McKeever
Read More