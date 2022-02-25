What to watch today: Futures reverse earlier losses as fighting in Ukraine is assessed

The core personal consumption expenditures price index, a closely watched inflation gauge at the Fed, rose 5.2% year over year in January, slightly hotter than estimates and the biggest annual gain since 1983. Central bankers are in a tough spot as they weigh the possible harmful economic effects of energy-rich Russia's move into Ukraine against the risk of even higher inflation due to rising oil and natural gas prices. (CNBC)

Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine toward the capital on Friday. The Russian military said it's seized of a strategic airport just outside Kyiv and the city off from the west. The assault, anticipated for weeks by the U.S. and Western allies, amounts to the largest ground war in Europe since World War II. Biden was to meet Friday morning with fellow leaders of NATO governments. (AP)



* U.S. and Europe are waiting on one key sanction against Russia (AP)

* UEFA moves the Champions League soccer final from St. Petersburg to Paris (AP)



CrowdStrike (CRWD) CEO George Kurtz told CNBC he's been speaking with U.S. bank executives, and they're worried about potentially being the target of Russian cyberattacks. Kurtz noted his cloud-focused cybersecurity firm works with 14 of the 20 largest U.S. banks. American officials believe Russian agents were behind multiple recent cyberattacks targeting Ukraine. (CNBC)

The president is expected to announce Friday that he will nominate federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Biden has vowed to pick a Black woman to succeed liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, who plans to retire in the summer at the end of the court's current term. There are currently three liberal justices and six conservatives. (CNBC)

The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal Covid mask guidelines on Friday, according to The Associated Press. The move comes as the omicron variant-driven wave of infection in the U.S. has subsided. The latest seven-day average of new daily Covid cases of 74,750 is down 90% since January's record highs of the pandemic. (AP)

Block (SQ) surged 16% in premarket trading after the payments company formerly known as Square reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. After the bell Thursday, Block also gave an upbeat forecast for the current quarter and the full year, amid growing success for its Cash App. (MarketWatch)

Etsy (ETSY) jumped 16% in Friday's premarket, the morning after the online crafts marketplace beat quarterly estimates on earnings and revenue. Investors appeared to be unfazed by the middling forward guidance, focusing instead on the strong fourth-quarter. (CNBC)

Carvana (CVNA) is buying Kar Auction Services (KAR) vehicle auction business in the U.S. for $2.2 billion, as the online used-car seller moves to boost its physical locations. Kar shares rocked roughly 65% higher in the premarket. Carvana posted strong sales early in the pandemic, but its growth has slowed recently. (Reuters)

Foot Locker (FL) slumped 16% in the premarket after giving a weaker-than-expected full-year profit and same-store sales outlook. Foot Locker did report better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter, including an unexpected rise in comp sales. (MarketWatch)

Beyond Meat (BYND) slid roughly 11% in the premarket after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that fell slightly short of forecasts. The plant-based meat substitute maker also issued a weaker-than-expected forecast as it expects a temporary disruption of U.S. retail growth.