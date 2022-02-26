Fewer than 10 Black climbers have summitted Mount Everest — meet the team hoping to change that

More than 6,000 thrill-seekers have summitted Mount Everest, the highest point on Earth at 29,032 feet of elevation. Fewer than 10 of those climbers have been Black.

This spring, an all-Black team called Full Circle Everest is striving to change that. The 11-person group, set to embark for Mount Everest next month, includes a high school science teacher, an Iraq War veteran and a small-business owner. They're from all across the U.S. — except for one, who's from Kenya.

Their goal: Promote racial equity in the great outdoors by summitting Mount Everest.

"We're showing up to basecamp as 10-plus Black folks, supporting each other… To be able to show up and represent in that way is huge," Rosemary Saal, one of two women on the Full Circle Everest team, told CNBC's "The News With Shepard Smith" earlier this month. "I do feel very honored to be representing on this team as a young biracial woman, seeking to climb this mountain."