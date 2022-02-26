No-fly zones, canceled flights: How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is disrupting air travel

One of the five Ukrainian Boeign 737-800 aircraft that landed yesterday at Castellon airport in the face of the political situation in Ukraine and Russia, on 15 February, 2022 in Castellon, Valencian Community, Spain.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine this week is ripping through the air travel industry, prompting no-fly zones and other restrictions.

Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights moments before Russia invaded early Thursday, choking off an exit point.

Discount carrier Wizz Air said Friday that it was trying to evacuate crews stranded in Ukraine.

"We are still working hard to get them out at the earliest opportunity," spokeswoman Christie Rawlings said in an emailed statement. "We are in regular contact with all of the crew and can confirm that many of them have been able to get out of the country via ground transport. The majority of our employees based there are Ukrainian nationals."

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Lufthansa Group previously halted Ukraine flights.

KLM told CNBC on Friday that it was also cutting some of its flights to Russia so crews wouldn't have to overnight there.

No-fly zones for aircraft were extended to Moldova and parts of eastern Russia. Many airlines have avoided eastern Russia since Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down by a Russian missile there in 2014.