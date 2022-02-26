CNBC Pro

These small-cap stocks offer big near-term upside, Wells Fargo says

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProThese are the cybersecurity stocks to buy as Russia attacks move online
Tanaya Macheel
CNBC ProJPMorgan's basket of defensive stocks aims to outperform during market volatility like this
Tanaya Macheel
CNBC ProConflict playbook: Investors can protect themselves in these ETFs and securities
Jesse Pound
Read More