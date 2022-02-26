CNBC Pro

Warren Buffett reveals his winning equity portfolio. Here's what's in it

Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProThe best of Buffett's annual letter: No 'exciting' deals, thanks America, Jimmy Buffett's party boat
Fred Imbert17 min ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Friday: Retail stock picks ahead of next week's earnings, pros stay long in megacaps
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO09:18
CNBC ProEtsy, Target, and Goldman Sachs are some of today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 25
Alison Conklin
Read More