These are the 20 most common passwords leaked on the dark web — make sure none of them are yours

Your go-to password might be easier to guess than you think.

That's according to a new report from mobile security firm Lookout, which recently published a list of the 20 passwords most commonly found in leaked account information on the dark web. The list ranges from simple number and letter sequences like "123456" and "Qwerty" to easily typed phrases like "Iloveyou."

Choosing easy-to-remember passwords is understandable: The average person has more than 100 different online accounts requiring passwords, according to online password manager NordPass. But simple passwords can be extremely easy for hackers to figure out, allowing them stress-free access to your personal data and accounts.

It's a timely concern. Cybersecurity experts say the current Russian-Ukrainian conflict could result in an uptick in cyberattacks around the world, with U.S. banks expressing concern this week that they could be targeted. That's on top of a record number of data breaches in the U.S. last year – 1,862, up 68% from 2020 – according to a January report from the nonprofit Identity Theft Resource Center.