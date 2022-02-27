Ukraine government raises over $10 million in cryptocurrency donations

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a press conference on Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2022 in Kyiv.

Ukraine's government has raised more than $10 million in cryptocurrency donations, turning to an unlikely crowdfunding method to help it get through a brutal invasion from Russia.

The official Twitter account of the Ukrainian government on Saturday posted addresses for two crypto wallets, one accepting only bitcoin and the other taking ether and tether, a token that tracks the value of the U.S. dollar.

As of Sunday, those wallets have attracted $10.2 million worth of crypto, according to research from blockchain analytics firm Elliptic. That's on top of the millions in digital currency donated to nongovernmental organizations supporting the Ukrainian military.

About $1.86 million of the money donated to Ukraine's government was generated through the sale of a non-fungible token, or NFT, originally intended to raise funds for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Elliptic said.

NFTs are unique digital assets designed to represent ownership of virtual items, such as artwork or video game characters.