Street fighting rages in Ukraine's second-biggest city. Follow our live updates

Russia's advance into Ukraine continues. The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv remained under Ukrainian control as dawn broke Sunday, with a key official in Kyiv's city administration asserting that "the capital is completely controlled by the Ukrainian army and defense."

Meanwhile, Russian military vehicles entered Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv with reports of fighting taking place and residents being warned to stay in shelters.

