Street fighting rages in Ukraine's second-biggest city. Follow our live updates

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Sunday's developments in Russia's attack on Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Russia's advance into Ukraine continues. The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv remained under Ukrainian control as dawn broke Sunday, with a key official in Kyiv's city administration asserting that "the capital is completely controlled by the Ukrainian army and defense."
Meanwhile, Russian military vehicles entered Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv with reports of fighting taking place and residents being warned to stay in shelters.
