CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: We're capitalizing on one of our drug stocks' incredible run, selling some shares

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: How to think about buying and selling stocks during a volatile week
Zev Fima
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: We're using Friday's rally to book a nice profit in another stock and bank more cash
Jeff Marks
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: AMD's big buyback shows shares are still cheap — look to buy on price dips
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More