Charts suggest it's not time to go all-in on stocks yet, 'there will be more pain,' Jim Cramer says

Investors should be a little more patient before going all-in on the unsettled stock market, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday, summarizing the latest takeaways from technical analyst Mark Sebastian.

Sebastian looked at the trajectory of the VIX, Wall Street's so-called fear gauge, and the S&P 500 in order to help make sense of heightened volatility during the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

The founder of OptionPit.com "thinks there will be more pain, but if you've got some cash on the sidelines, he says there will come a point when you want to start putting it to work," Cramer said.

"In the meantime, he predicts more wild days like last week when we exploded higher, or today when the market came right back down and then went up again," the "Mad Money" host said after Monday's mixed session.

The VIX, which measures implied volatility of S&P 500 options, and S&P 500 are supposed to head in opposite directions. Cramer said that in order to become more confident, Sebastian wants to see stocks make a new near-term low while the VIX is not making a fresh near-term high.

Here's how the S&P 500 and VIX have traded so far in 2022.