Long lines at Russia's ATMs as bank run begins — with more pain to come, analysts say

A run on Russian banks is underway.

Russia's ruble dropped dramatically in Monday's trading on the news of unprecedented sanctions levied on Moscow by the EU and U.S. for its invasion of Ukraine.

Lines at ATMs snaked down sidewalks and around buildings in Moscow and at Russian banks in Europe as depositors rushed to withdraw cash. Sberbank Europe, which is owned by Russia's state-run Sberbank, says it has experienced "significant outflows of deposits in a very short time."

Russia's central bank announced it would more than double its key interest rate from 9.5% to an eye-watering 20% in an attempt to stabilize the ruble, which dropped as much as 30% against the dollar, an all-time low, trading at 119 to the greenback. The currency pared some gains later in the day, but was still trading 20% lower than the previous market close at 103 to the dollar just before 10 p.m. in Moscow. The ruble is down 28% year-to-date.

The central bank also introduced some capital controls to limit how much money could escape the country, as its governor Elvira Nabiullina said that sanctions had prevented it from being able to sell its foreign currency to shore up the sinking ruble.

"This is a full-fledged bank run that's already underway," Maximilian Hess, a Russian economy expert and fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, told CNBC. "Effective 4 a.m. this morning, announced at midnight, the central bank of Russia has put in capital controls as well. So that's stopped it from being as bad as it necessarily could be," he said.

The capital controls mean, for example, that Norway's enormous pension fund — which has said it will divest from its Russian holdings — cannot sell those for foreign currency.