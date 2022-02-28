NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal says without Lebron James, the Lakers will never win again

Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal issued a stark warning to the Los Angeles Lakers Monday, saying despite an abysmal season, it would be a huge mistake to trade the team's biggest superstar, Lebron James.

"If you trade LeBron, you'll never win again," O'Neal said of the Lakers in an interview with CNBC.

While the NBA trade deadline has passed, James' contract with the Lakers expires in 2023. Some have suggested that trading James may be the quickest and easiest way to fix the team's disconnect.

O'Neal himself played eight seasons with the Lakers, leading the team to three championships alongside Kobe Bryant. In 2004, the franchise traded the 7'1 former center to the Miami Heat.

O'Neal, who also serves as an TNT Broadcaster, said Monday the Lakers should be focusing on surrounding James with the right set of players.

"If you put LeBron around the right guys, they are definitely going to win," he said. "I think whoever put the team together needs to step up and try and fix it."

The Lakers are currently in 9th place in the Western Conference with a 27-33 record. The team has a 9% chance of qualifying for the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight's Prediction Model. Sunday night, Lakers fans booed their own team after a 123-95 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans.

"I've been booed before, that was not a good feeling," O'Neal said.