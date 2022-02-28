Ukrainian forces retain control of Kyiv; Russian ruble plunges as sanctions mount

Ukraine's armed forces continue to hold off Russian troops, defending and retaining control of key cities.

The Ukrainian general in charge of Kyiv's defense said the city's situation remains under control and that Russian attempts to break through the capital's defenses have "failed," according to an NBC News translation.

Elsewhere, sanctions against Russian officials and entities continue to pile up as antiwar protests break out across the globe.

Here are links to additional CNBC coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine: