CNBC Pro

Ukraine conflict means even more volatility could be ahead. This sector could protect your portfolio

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProThese metals are key to future tech and the energy transition. Here’s how to invest in them
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProThese small-cap stocks offer big near-term upside, Wells Fargo says
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProThese are the cybersecurity stocks to buy as Russia attacks move online
Tanaya Macheel
Read More