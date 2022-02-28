Viasat believes 'cyber event' is disrupting its satellite internet service in Ukraine

A Viasat Inc. logo seen displayed on a smartphone and in the background.

Viasat said Monday that it believes "a cyber event" disrupted its satellite internet service in Ukraine, with an ongoing outage under investigation.

"Viasat is experiencing a partial network outage — impacting internet service for fixed broadband customers in Ukraine and elsewhere on our European KA-SAT network," the California-based company said in a statement to CNBC.

"We are investigating and analyzing our European network and systems to identify the root cause and are taking additional network precautions to prevent further impacts while we attempt to recover service to affected customers."

The Viasat outage began on Feb. 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine, according to the company. Viasat said it notified "law enforcement and government partners." While the investigation is ongoing, Viasat added that "we have no indication that customer data is involved."

Viasat declined to say how many customers are being impacted by the outage. It is unclear how many customers Viasat has in Ukraine.

Shares of Viasat were little changed in premarket trading from its previous close of $43.50.