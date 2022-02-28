Did you start your own business in 2021? Here's what you need to know before filing your taxes

In 2021, amid the ongoing pandemic and "Great Resignation," Americans filed a record 5.4 million applications for new businesses, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

That means a lot of new business owners are facing their first filing season. While many people can file their personal returns on their own, tax experts strongly advise that business owners seek professional help.

"Do not do this on your own," said Adam Markowitz, an enrolled agent and vice president at Howard L Markowitz PA, CPA in Leesburg, Florida. "There's just too much out there."

Here's what tax experts say new business owners should know before filing their 2021 taxes.

More from Invest in You:

When markets fall, investors should focus on what they can control: experts

How to rethink your budget to combat rising inflation

The American dream of the middle class isn't what it used to be

Understand your structure

One of the first things that new business owners need to know before they file is how their company is structured.

"A lot of [the] time, entrepreneurs don't understand the default taxation of their business," said Sheneya Wilson, CPA and founder of Fola Financial in New York.

This is important because the structure of your business determines how you file. Most entrepreneurs know if they have a limited liability company, or LLC, but don't know if their business is a partnership (meaning multiple people own the business), if they're a single member or if they previously elected to be an S corporation.

"What it really boils down to is if you're a single member you file on a Schedule C; if you're a multi-member, you file on a partnership," said Markowitz. If you think you're an S corporation, you should have made an election on Form 2553 and received confirmation from the IRS, he added.