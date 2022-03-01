This 40-year-old started a side hustle while living on welfare—now she makes over $1 million a year in sales

In 2007, I was a 25-year-old single mother working a $12-per-hour, dead-end insurance job in Dallas. I was living below the poverty line and qualified for government assistance, including Section 8, which helps low- to moderate-income families with affordable housing. My entire income went towards rent, gas, daycare and, regrettably, payday loans in order to survive until my next paycheck. One day, I was offered a $60,000-per-year job that could change my life, but was denied for having a low credit score of 303. This wake-up call led me to study the credit system and launch AMB Credit Consultants, a side hustle that would later become a financial education enterprise. Last year, it brought in $1.4 million in gross revenue.

How I got motivated to start my side hustle

I had a 700 credit score when I graduated high school because my mom added me as an authorized user to her credit cards. But my credit profile crumbled as I got older. I didn't understand the credit system or how to manage my finances. At one point, I had maxed out 25 credit cards. After getting denied that job opportunity, I was determined to improve my credit score. I spent hours at the local library reading about consumer credit laws and credit-building. I found inaccuracies in my credit report and had the credit bureaus correct them. That, combined with the budgeting strategies I learned, helped me increase my credit score by over 100 points in six months. I saw the real change that having good credit made in my life; I was able to buy a more reliable car and rent an apartment in a better neighborhood with great schools. I started helping my family and friends strengthen their credit profiles, too. One friend, grateful for my help, suggested I charge for my services and began referring clients to me. I realized this could be a great side hustle. So in late 2007, I spent $500 on a website domain and business supplies. That's how AMB Credit Consultants — named after my daughter, Ariyah Marie Bodley — was born, and I began counseling clients after work and on weekends. I always thought that I had to work for someone else to be financially stable. But being let go from my insurance job gave me the push I needed to work on my side hustle full-time.

My journey to $1 million in sales

Based on what my competitors were charging and what my target audience could afford, I priced my first product, which offered a free consultation and a six-month credit education training and correction program, at $149. Business was slow at first. I made less than $12,000 per year for the first five years. I wasn't doing a great job at promoting AMB and charged too little for the work I was putting in. To develop AMB's credibility, I touted my Board Certified Credit Consultant and FICO Professionals certifications. I also posted customer testimonials across our social media accounts and website.

Arnita Johnson-Hall, posing with two of her certifications Photo: Marrica Evans Calahan

Influencer partnerships helped boost testimonials, too. I offered social media influencers my services for free and asked them to endorse my business if they were happy with the results. And in 2014, I changed the structure of my program to better reflect the labor I was putting in. I charged $149 for six months of service, then an additional $99 per month to stay enrolled. To further drive revenue, I created campaigns that discounted enrollment from $149 to $47 for new customers. This increased urgency for new customers to sign up when a promotion was running. In 2016, AMB brought in $1.1 million in gross revenue.

How I built an enterprise

AMB now has 10 employees, and serviced 672 customers in 2021. The business' success and the change I was making in people's lives inspired me to create an enterprise of financial education brands. In 2013, I started posting on Luxurious Credit, a blog that provides free credit intel to readers and sells financial literacy and entrepreneurship books. Then I launched Luxurious Lifestyle Planner, a product line of journals that includes helpful tools such as monthly budgeting sheets and credit score trackers. And in 2018, I started the Achieve with Arnita Academy, a coaching service for aspiring credit consultants.

My best advice for starting a business