Apple halts product sales in Russia

Apple has stopped selling its products through the Apple Store in Russia. The company announced its decision on Tuesday after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine last week, and as other Western businesses are increasingly cutting ties with the country.

All Apple products on the company's online Russian storefront are listed as "unavailable" for purchase or delivery in the country. Apple doesn't operate any physical Apple stores in Russia.

Apple also said on Tuesday that it has removed Russian state-controlled outlets RT News and Sputnik News from its App Store around the world except for Russia.