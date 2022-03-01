CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Tuesday: Pros weigh in on what to buy as Target surges after earnings, bank shares retreat

Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE

More In Market Movers

watch now
VIDEO07:08
CNBC ProTarget, Zoom, and JPMorgan are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Mar. 1
Alison Conklin2 hours ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Monday: Dan Niles lists his favorite Big Tech names, pros pick defense stocks
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO09:50
CNBC ProGoogle, Lululemon, and Lockheed Martin are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 28
Alison Conklin
Read More