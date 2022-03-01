Bitcoin jumps 13% as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues and U.S. imposes further sanctions

Bitcoin jumped 13% on Tuesday continuing its sharp rebound as the Russian assault on Ukraine continues and the U.S. ratchets up sanctions.

The cryptocurrency was up more than 13% at $43,500.16 as of 3:03 a.m. ET after hitting a high in the past 24 hours of $44,165.90, according to CoinDesk data. That rally comes after cryptocurrency prices plunged last week as risk assets such as stocks sold off following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ether was up nearly 11% at $2,922.86.

Over the years, bitcoin proponents have touted the cryptocurrency as "digital gold," an asset that provides a safe haven for investors during times of turmoil or even as a potential hedge against inflation. But bitcoin has not performed that way. Instead, it has been more correlated to the movement of stock prices, even as inflation continues to hit multi-year highs and a military conflict plays out. That case for bitcoin as digital gold has unraveled in recent weeks.

Vijay Ayyar, vice president of corporate development and international at crypto exchange Luno, said that could be changing.