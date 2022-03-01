Cramer's lightning round: Rent-A-Center is a sell

Loading chart...

Rent-A-Center Inc: "It's just a terrible quarter. It's at $27 [a share]. I would still sell it. I wish I could be more positive, but it was a very bad quarter."

NIO Inc: "I'm not recommending any Chinese stocks. I think the market situation is too perilous and difficult to do so."

B Riley Financial Inc: "I did do some work with them, and I have to tell you, it's like every other broker. It's just down huge. And you can pick your broker, they're all down huge, and no one seems to want them."

Alto Ingredients Inc: "I do not know them. They're very interesting, obviously, after what we just saw with [Renewable Energy Group Inc]. I got to look at anything that's done using any sort of bio."

Stem Inc: "This is a very good company. A lot of people feel that it was just, turned out to be in a commodity business ... I think it's better than that, but I totally understand, no one wants a SPAC."

Origin Materials Inc: "It's a speculative stock ... Renewable Energy was profitable and doing a lot of great things. That is not the case with this particular stock."

