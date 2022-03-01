Biden to deliver first State of the Union in the shadow of Russia's attack on Ukraine

President Joe Biden will give his first State of the Union address as Russia's invasion of Ukraine overshadows his policy goals at home.

After days of working with allies to try to hamstring Russia's economy and offer defensive aid to Ukraine, the president is expected to condemn a war that has isolated Moscow from much of the globe.

Biden will tell the nation that Russian President Vladimir Putin must pay a price for his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, according to an excerpt of Biden's speech released in advance.

He will also look to paint his first year in office as a success. He will likely describe a country that has pulled through the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic damage it caused.

Still, he may have to address the hurdles that have put a dent in his approval rating. Those include a stalled economic plan and the worst inflation in decades — a trend the attack on Ukraine could exacerbate.