LIVE UPDATES
Biden to deliver first State of the Union in the shadow of Russia's attack on Ukraine
This is CNBC's live blog following President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address.
President Joe Biden will give his first State of the Union address as Russia's invasion of Ukraine overshadows his policy goals at home.
After days of working with allies to try to hamstring Russia's economy and offer defensive aid to Ukraine, the president is expected to condemn a war that has isolated Moscow from much of the globe.
Biden will tell the nation that Russian President Vladimir Putin must pay a price for his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, according to an excerpt of Biden's speech released in advance.
He will also look to paint his first year in office as a success. He will likely describe a country that has pulled through the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic damage it caused.
Still, he may have to address the hurdles that have put a dent in his approval rating. Those include a stalled economic plan and the worst inflation in decades — a trend the attack on Ukraine could exacerbate.
Covid masks will be optional at State of the Union address
Covid masks will be optional for the first time in nearly two years at President Joe Biden's first official State of the Union address.
The seismic shift in policy was announced in a memo distributed Monday to congressional offices and first obtained by NBC News.
"KN95 or N95 mask wear is no longer required, and mask wear is now an individual choice option," said the memo. The change could already be seen Tuesday afternoon, as senators appeared maskless to speak to reporters after their weekly party lunches.
Biden's State of the Union attendees will be required to show a negative PCR Covid test prior to entry, however.
The newly revised congressional mask rules could mark the end of a particularly ugly chapter in the history of the legislative branch, during which bitter fights over Covid precautions culminated in several House members racking up fines of more than $50,000 for repeated mask violations.
---Christina Wilkie
At least four lawmakers test positive for Covid before Biden's address
At least four members of Congress won't be attending tonight's State of the Union address after testing positive for Covid.
Those results came hours before the joint session of Congress was set to convene at the U.S. Capitol for President Joe Biden's speech. The Capitol's attending physician, Dr. Brian Monahan, told members' offices on Sunday that wearing masks during the address would no longer be required.
None of the four lawmakers — all Democrats who are vaccinated against the virus — said they were experiencing severe symptoms.
They are:
- Sen. Alex Padilla of California, who said he is asymptomatic;
- Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who said he is experiencing "pretty mild" flu-like symptoms and will be "closely" listening to Biden's speech from home;
- Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington, who said she is isolating and working remotely after receiving a positive test result this morning;
- and Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, who said he has mild symptoms. "I'm incredibly grateful for the protections against serious illness provided by the free and widely available vaccine," Aguilar said in a statement.
— Kevin Breuninger