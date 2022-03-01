Kremlin still wants to capture Kyiv; Western sanctions continue to pile on Russia

Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its sixth day as the Pentagon says the Kremlin still wants to capture Kyiv.

A senior Defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told CNBC that Russia is "throwing a lot at the problem" in terms of missiles and other heavy weaponry.

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the smaller country's major cities, withstanding brutal fighting and maintaining centralized command of their military units.

Companies and international organizations are increasingly taking their own measures to protest or condemn Russia's aggression. Hollywood studios have pulled theatrical releases in the country while sports organizations bar Russian teams and weigh other measures.