Stock futures rise slightly amid surge in oil prices, ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Traders on the floor of the NYSE, Feb. 28, 2022.

Stock futures inched higher on Tuesday night as oil prices surged amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also added 0.2%.

Earnings boosted several stocks in extended trading. Nordstrom spiked by more than 35% on strong earnings while SoFi surged about 20%.

In regular trading, the Dow fell 597 points, or 1.76%. The S&P 500 lost 1.55% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.59%.

Energy prices pushed higher Tuesday as Russia continued its assault on Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate crude futures broke above $107 per barrel Tuesday evening, after hitting its highest level in seven years earlier in the day.

"This dramatic dislocation is due to a flight to safety where U.S. production is viewed as more reliable than other global sources," Jay Hatfield, founder and CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors, said of the spike in WTI. "However, it is unlikely to persist after the Ukraine situation stabilizes."

Investors are keeping a close eye on oil prices, which could drive inflation, choke the economy and create challenges for the Federal Reserve when shaping policy.

Energy stocks were a bright spot in the market Tuesday, while bank stocks took a hit, dragged down by a sharp decline in Treasury yields, representing a rush into safe-haven bonds amid the stock market turmoil.

The benchmark 10-year note dropped below 1.7% at several points during Tuesday's session.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will testify before Congress on Wednesday to give his semiannual monetary policy update. With fears over the Russian invasion of Ukraine causing turmoil in the financial world, Wall Street has quietly dialed down its expectations for Fed action.

Powell is now tasked with telling Congress this week that the central bank will be doing more to control inflation at a time when markets expect it will be doing less.