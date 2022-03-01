Traders fret about a growth slowdown as Fed Chair Powell faces a dilemma on rates

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during the House Financial Services Committee hearing titled Oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's Pandemic Response, in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

If you want to see how tough it is to be Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, look at the contrasting comments from Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and former Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher. When asked on our air today what the central bank should do in response to the Ukraine crisis, Fisher said, "I wouldn't respond to what's happening in Ukraine, mainly because we don't know how long it will last." At the same time, Mester was speaking at a conference at her organization, where she said the Ukraine crisis "has implications for the economic outlook, adding upside risk to inflation even as it puts downside risks to the growth forecast." Those contrasting comments highlight Powell's dilemma.

The two mandates: Which one gets precedence?

The Fed has two mandates: It's supposed to help grow the economy, and it's supposed to fight inflation. Matt Maley from Miller Tabak notes that "the Ukraine crisis has the potential to slow growth, so arguably the Fed should go slow in raising rates. But the crisis is also stoking inflation, so the Fed can't ignore that either." Which one gets precedence? How does Powell thread that needle? Maley believes that Powell will adopt the "middle path:" acknowledge growth worries but stay the course on raising rates. "We have a situation where Powell and the Fed have been wrong on inflation being transitory, so they have to raise rates, otherwise they will lose credibility." However, "the market now believes the Fed is not going to be as aggressive as they were even a month ago." Maley believes a 50-basis-point hike in March is unlikely. He says the central bank will do 25 basis points in March, but they will leave at least four more hikes on the table for the year. Maley is particularly worried about the signals from the bond market and what it suggests for potentially lower growth. "Yields are much lower than they were last Thursday when the war started, but the stock market is not lower. Somebody is wrong, either the bond market or stock market. The bond market is pricing in that this gets worse and that this will affect growth."

The problem for stocks: Lower growth means lower earnings