Ukraine says Russia has struck a TV tower in Kyiv

EDITOR'S NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT: Photos show casualties and destroyed infrastructure in Ukraine.

Russian forces have struck a TV tower in Kyiv, Ukraine said Tuesday.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry warned that television channels will temporarily stop working, but backup broadcasts may return shortly, according to a translation of a tweet from the agency's official account.

A senior U.S. Defense official appeared to reference the attack later Tuesday morning.

"We've seen open press images of at least one strike on a government building in Kyiv. But that's the only one that I'm aware of," the person, who spoke on condition of anonimity, told reporters.

The alleged strike comes as recent satellite imagery appear to show a miles-long convoy of Russian military forces headed toward Kyiv, spreading fears that Ukraine's capital city could soon face a full-scale assault. Russia has set its sights on Kyiv since it invaded its neighbor last week.