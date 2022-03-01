Treasury yields dip as investors monitor Russia-Ukraine conflict

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 3 basis points to 1.8044% at 4:40 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 3 basis points lower to 2.1435%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday morning, as investors remained focused on Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered its sixth day. The attack has roiled global markets and seen investors look to safe haven investments like U.S. government bonds, pushing yields down.

The Kremlin still wants to capture Kyiv, even as Russian forces continue running into stiff Ukrainian resistance, according to a Pentagon assessment shared with CNBC.

Satellite imagery has also emerged showing a large convoy of Russian military vehicles, some 40 miles (65km) long, advancing toward Kyiv. The satellite images were taken by Maxar Technologies on Monday and show a convoy of armored trucks traveling sometimes two or three vehicles abreast on the road. Official sources have not confirmed the convoy, however.

Investors will be watching Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimonies to Congress this week, for any indication on whether the Russia-Ukraine conflict will affect the central bank's plans for tightening monetary policy.