Biden makes no mention of student loan forgiveness in State of the Union address

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol’s House Chamber on March 1, 2022.

In President Joe Biden's more than hour-long State of the Union address Tuesday night, he made no mention of federal student loan forgiveness, worrying advocates and borrowers that he's walking back on one of his key campaign promises.

Biden instead focused on topics such as raising the minimum wage, extending the child tax credit and implementing paid family leave, after the first part of his speech was dedicated to denouncing President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.

The White House says it continues to explore its options for cancelling student debt. However, the lack of movement or even mention of loan cancellation is a signal to many that it's becoming less of a priority for the administration, which says it plans to resume the payments in May after more than two years of pausing them because of the pandemic's financial fallout.

At a recent press conference, a reporter asked the president if he still planned on cancelling student debt. He didn't answer.

"On a night when President Biden took time to list his priorities for the coming year, to hear absolutely nothing about student loan debt is so discouraging and sad," said Scott Heins, a photojournalist in Brooklyn, New York, who still owes around $20,000 after more than a decade of payments.

"[He] boasted about the state of the economy and the jobs created under his watch, but what about the 43 million Americans who are burdened with debt simply because they went to college?" Heins, 33, said.