Biden touts more aid for families with children in his State of the Union address. It's unclear if any of it will happen

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on March 1, 2022 in Washington.

In his Tuesday State of the Union address, President Joe Biden outlined several ways he wants to extend aid to low- and middle-income families, especially those with children.

A timeline on more help is unclear, however.

Many of the proposals Biden mentioned are continuations of his American Rescue Plan, signed into law last year. The pandemic-era aid, he said, "gave people just a little bit of breathing room."

The proposals

One of Biden's plans is to reduce the expense of childcare, which he said costs the average family in most major cities $14,000 per year per child.

His legislation would cut that in half for many families, freeing up parent incomes and potentially helping the millions of women who dropped out of the labor force during the pandemic due to childcare issues return to work.

Biden also called to raise the federal minimum wage to $15, something Democrats have long pushed. The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 and hasn't been updated in more than a decade, though many states have set their own minimum wages higher.