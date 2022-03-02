Biden unveils a new 'unity agenda' at his first State of the Union address

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Saul Loeb | Bloomberg | Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday sought to accomplish two difficult tasks in his first State of the Union address. The first was to rally public support for Ukraine as the longtime U.S. ally fends off a brutal Russian invasion. The second and arguably more difficult task for Biden was to articulate a fresh vision for a domestic policy agenda that could help his party move beyond the disappointing collapse of its Build Back Better bill. Speaking before a House chamber that was almost entirely maskless for the first time in years, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin would pay a heavy price for having miscalculated NATO and the international world order. "When the history of this era is written, Putin's war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger," he said. "In the battle between democracy and autocracy, democracies are rising to the moment, and the world is clearly choosing the side of peace and security," said Biden, to standing applause from both Republicans and Democrats.

Alongside the rhetoric, Biden also announced that the United States will ban Russian aircraft from flying through American airspace. The announcement came on the heels of similar moves by the European Union and Canada. It was the latest round of restrictions in a week that has seen NATO and G-7 allies impose some of the harshest sanctions on record against Moscow and its vassal states. On Tuesday, Biden said the United States had no intention of slowing down the pace of penalties. On the contrary, he said, the United States is in the process of increasing the number of people subject to these restrictions to include some of Russia's richest oligarchs. "Tonight I say to the Russian oligarchs and corrupt leaders who have bilked billions of dollars off this violent regime — no more," said Biden. He said the Justice Department "will be joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets. We are coming for your ill-begotten gains." But it was unclear Wednesday whether any of the international community's punitive actions would have an impact on Putin's decision making in Ukraine.

A soldier stands guarding the entrance to the train station in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Marcus Yam | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images